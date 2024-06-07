Man in hoodie seen running away after deadly shooting in SE Houston

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing a person taking off on foot after police said deadly shots were fired near a Gulfgate-area business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who gunned down a man outside a Gulfgate-area business on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the Z Mart gas station at 6420 Gulf Freeway near Griggs Road at about 12:38 p.m.

"They're inside the store playing eight-liners (video slots)," HPD Homicide Sgt. Michael Casso said. "For a little while, everything seemed OK. Then something happened. They got to the corner of the store. The suspect pulled out a gun. Shot and killed the victim, who died on the scene."

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25, wearing a dark hoodie. He was seen on video leaving the area, heading north, then making a left on Gould Street.

ABC13 obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect taking off on foot after the shooting. The man was captured on video by at least two neighboring businesses. Investigators believe he lives in the area.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.