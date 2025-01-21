Driver hits man pushing stranded car on FM 1960 and Atascocita overpass, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials across the Houston area are urging drivers to stay off the roads heading into Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

On Tuesday afternoon, the icy and snowy roads began to melt, but still, the conditions weren't safe enough to drive regularly.

A driver hit a man who was pushing a stranded vehicle in northeast Houston, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two men were pushing a stranded vehicle on the downside of the overpass on FM 1960 and Atascocita.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a driver who was approaching from behind wasn't able to stop and hit one of the men, breaking his left leg.

The man was taken to the hospital, and the second man wasn't injured.

On Friday, officials discussed how they treated roadways but warned that they'd still be dangerous if ice formed.

According to the Houston Police Department, as of 4 p.m., there have been five non-fatal crashes.

Houston Public Works said snow plows are being used on freeways only, and brine has been placed on overpasses and bridges.

In a separate incident, a major crash involving four 18-wheelers shut down the Southwest Freeway northbound at FM-762 in Fort Bend County.

Officials say that one of the 18-wheelers was overturned while a second one was jackknifed. The third 18-wheeler clipped the jackknifed rig, creating severe damage to the cab of the truck, while the fourth vehicle sustained trailer damage, according to police.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads on Tuesday night, as Houston anticipates another hard freeze overnight.

