Driver pulled out to safety after getting stuck in high water on West Little York

ABC13's Charly Edsitty witnessed a vehicle stalled out on West Little York as Beryl moved inland early Monday morning. A few moments later, a tow truck driver pulled them out to safety.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver stalled out on West Little York as Beryl moved inland early Monday morning is OK after a tow truck aided them to safety.

ABC13's Charly Edsitty was there as a Nissan Sentra attempted to drive down West Little York at about 6:30 a.m. and eventually got stuck.

Just across the median, a separate tow truck was pulling another vehicle out to safety.

Charly's coverage below shows just how high the water got on that street.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was seen rolling her window down as it appeared she may have been frightened to get out.

Video shows 80 mile-per-hour winds even toppled a tree over in that area. By about 7:15 a.m., she was pulled out to safety.

Flooding rains and damaging winds will continue into the afternoon before gradually lifting north in the late afternoon and early evening.

Drivers are urged to keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads, and if you must leave your home, drive safely as Hurricane Beryl moves through southeast Texas. If you can avoid driving, that is the safest thing to do.

