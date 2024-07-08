CenterPoint customers should expect multi-day process to restore power after Beryl, company says

A top CenterPoint Energy official advised Houston-area customers to expect multiple days without power after Beryl's devastation.

A top CenterPoint Energy official advised Houston-area customers to expect multiple days without power after Beryl's devastation.

A top CenterPoint Energy official advised Houston-area customers to expect multiple days without power after Beryl's devastation.

A top CenterPoint Energy official advised Houston-area customers to expect multiple days without power after Beryl's devastation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy, the primary power provider for Houston, advised nearly 2 million customers to expect a multi-day process to restore their electricity after Beryl moved into the region.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 Hurricane Guide

On Monday evening, Alyssa Oshodi, the company's director of communications, told Eyewitness News that the utility is confident about a multiple-day event to assess the damage to its system caused by the hurricane and restore power.

As of 9 p.m., CenterPoint's outage tracker showed 1,933,519 customers remained without power compared to a peak of 2.2 million during Beryl's height. The utility also said it restored nearly 285,000 customers since that peak.

CPE explained that 12,000 additional field resources were deployed from outside agencies to assist CenterPoint crews. Chicago's ConEd was among the companies providing workers to the region.

According to Oshodi, CenterPoint is prioritizing areas where crews can restore more customers and critical care facilities.

So, when should customers get back power? The utility said it expects to restore 1 million impacted customers by the end of Wednesday.

"While we tracked the projected path, intensity and timing for Hurricane Beryl closely for many days, this storm proved the unpredictability of hurricanes as it delivered a powerful blow across our service territory and impacted a lot of lives," Lynnae Wilson, CenterPoint Energy's senior vice president, said. "We know we have important work ahead for our customers who depend on us, especially during the hot summer months."

Another regional electricity provider, Entergy, reported about 201,000 outages as of noon, with the majority located in Montgomery, Jefferson, Walker, and Liberty counties. The count included more than 6,100 Galveston County customers, including the entire Bolivar Peninsula.

Overall, some 2.7 million power customers across Texas were without power as of 1:45 p.m.

WATCH: Beryl-related outages improving, but challenges persist

ABC13's Tom Abrahams gives a better picture of the power outages across southeast Texas in Beryl's wake.

Is your power out? Here's how to watch ABC13

If you lose electricity due to Beryl, you can find updates 24/7 on abc13.com and inside the ABC13 mobile app.

Once you're on the mobile app, just tap the "Watch" tab. You'll find our 24/7 streaming channel at the top.

Our phone apps are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Samsung TV Plus, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the 24/7 live stream will be front and center.

On Samsung TV Plus, ABC13 can be found on Ch. 1122. We are also live on Hulu.

If you still need to download our app, search ABC13 Houston or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.