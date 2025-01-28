24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

13 Alert Traffic: All SB lanes of SH-288 near S. Loop reopen after crash with overturned vehicle

KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 3:34PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow-moving on SH-288 after a crash left a vehicle overturned on the roadway.

Houston TranStar first reported the three-vehicle crash at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday.

All southbound mainlanes approaching the I-610 South Loop reopened at 9:25 a.m.

In addition to the overturned vehicle in the mainlanes, Houston TranStar video showed two vehicles stopped in the grassy embankment next to the roadway.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW