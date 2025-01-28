13 Alert Traffic: All SB lanes of SH-288 near S. Loop reopen after crash with overturned vehicle

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow-moving on SH-288 after a crash left a vehicle overturned on the roadway.

Houston TranStar first reported the three-vehicle crash at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday.

All southbound mainlanes approaching the I-610 South Loop reopened at 9:25 a.m.

In addition to the overturned vehicle in the mainlanes, Houston TranStar video showed two vehicles stopped in the grassy embankment next to the roadway.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.