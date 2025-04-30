Main lanes reopen on I-69 northbound near Airport Boulevard after major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash on I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound near Airport Boulevard has cleared after causing a slowdown for drivers Wednesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the incident happened at about 5 a.m. and had impacted all the main lanes and the left and right shoulders.

The scene has since cleared, but it's unclear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Transtar reports that one vehicle was involved.

Elsewhere on the freeway, traffic is moving again after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened southbound near the Beechnut exit ramp in southwest Houston.

Houston police told ABC13 that at about 2:40 a.m., a person was walking northbound in the southbound lanes near the ramp when a silver Honda veered in trying to avoid hitting the man.

The driver ended up hitting him, and though he or she stopped briefly, the vehicle ultimately left the scene without waiting for police, HPD said.

The vehicle is described as a silver Honda with a black stripe on the hood.

