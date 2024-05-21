Texans' Tank Dell practices 3 weeks after being shot at private event in Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After sustaining what the team called a "minor wound" during a shooting in late April, Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell was back on the field at an offseason practice on Tuesday.

Dell appeared to run well and looked like the same player who delivered a breakout rookie season at NRG Stadium.

The Texans' 2023 third-round pick had no limitations and participated in individual drills, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

"(I'm) happy for Tank to get back out there. He went through a very tragic situation," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Dell was one of 10 people who needed treatment after the shooting at a private event in Sanford, Florida, on April 28.

Beyond the shooting, Dell was also recovering from a broken leg he suffered in an early December game against the Denver Broncos. His rookie season ended with 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he was on pace for 1,205 yards. Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and Dell's connection combined for the eighth-most passing yards for a first-year quarterback and wide receiver duo.

Dell's return lifted the Texans as the organized team activities (OTA) portion of their offseason program continued.

The University of Houston product moved well and caught passes from Stroud, and he impressed his head coach.

"Happy that he's here. Happy that he's back out being able to do what he loves doing - being the same player he's been before, just making plays, being a dynamic player for us," Ryans said.

In his rookie season, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. This fall, he'll team with Nico Collins and new free-agent addition Stefon Diggs to form one of the NFL's most explosive wide receiver groups.

ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime contributed to this report.

