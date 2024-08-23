Houston Texans wrap up preseason finale in win over Los Angeles Rams at home

As the Texans' preseason wrapped up with a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday on ABC13, it will be now a reality check for certain players ahead of Tuesday's NFL roster cutdown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, the Houston Texans took down the visiting Los Angeles Rams in a 17-15 victory at NRG Stadium to conclude their preseason.

Early in the first quarter of the preseason finale, Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty scored a 21-yard field goal to give a 3-0 lead over Houston. Midway through the first, Texans placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn responded with a 48-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

To start the second quarter, Texans quarterback Tim Boyle connected to fullback Troy Hairston for the 5-yard touchdown, giving Houston's first lead in the game at 10-3. Rams running back Zach Evans, who is a Houston native and North Shore Senior HS product, rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-9.

Houston carried their 10-9 lead heading into halftime vs. the Rams. At halftime, the Texans only committed one turnover, while the Rams had none.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Texans' Boyle connected with wideout Johnny Johnson III for the 10-yard touchdown to boost the lead to 17-9. Late in the fourth quarter, Rams' Evans rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, narrowing the score to 17-15.

Now, the Texans focus on another essential countdown ahead of the 2024 regular season, which is the league's annual roster cutdown.

The Texans will look to trim their roster from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Saturday's preseason finale was the final test of the team's backups and reserves, according to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

ABC13 Sports takes a look into the Texans' players, who are competing for a roster spot as the preseason concludes.

The QB room behind No. 7

As it pertains to the franchise's star in C.J. Stroud's backup, Houston's quarterback room includes Davis Mills, Case Keenum, and Tim Boyle.

Mills, who is the longest-tenured Texans quarterback of the bunch and the 67th pick of the 2021 NFL draft, has long been perceived as the clear No. 2 quarterback behind Stroud for the 2024 regular season.

Meanwhile, NFL journeymen in Keenum and Boyle look to fight for a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot.

Houston's stacked WR corps

The Texans arguably have the NFL's best wide receiver unit on paper with their core of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins.

The team also has Robert Woods and Ben Skowronek in the fold.

Wideouts including the likes of John Metchie III, Noah Brown, and Steven Simms will all look to make the cut for the team's deepest position for the final 53-man roster cut.

All in all, the Texans already have a plethora of talent, and the team will need to decide on their final roster before Tuesday's deadline.

Nonetheless, Texans fans were excited to see the small sample size from Stroud and starters during Week 1 and Week 2 of preseason.

Concerning Houston's adversaries for Saturday, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp, and the rest of the Rams' starters sat out.

In preseason play, the Texans are 3-1, while the Rams are 2-1.

The Texans begin their regular season on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts at noon on Sept. 8.

