Texans' Metchie, who missed rookie year with cancer, scores 1st NFL TD in preseason win vs. Giants

It's been 217 days since Texans fans witnessed some NFL action at NRG Stadium. On Saturday, the Texans' defense showed out early, forcing five turnovers during in the team's preseason win over the New York Giants.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, the Houston Texans dominated in a 28-10 win over the New York Giants for a preseason showcase at NRG Stadium. It's also been 217 days since the last Texans' NFL game.

Early in the first quarter, Texans safety Jalen Pitre picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the Giants 6-yard line and scored Houston's first touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. later joined the party in the first quarter for another Houston interception. Houston carries the lead over New York heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Giants running back Devin Singletary, who played for Houston in the 2023 NFL season, scored a touchdown against his former team to tie the game 7-7. However, Houston responded after wideout John Metchie III, who missed his rookie year due to leukemia, went for a 3-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Case Keenum to put the Texans up 14-7. Giants placekicker Graham Gano then made a 31-yard field goal as Houston maintained a 14-10 lead heading into the third quarter.

Houston and New York went scoreless in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Texans running back British Brooks scored a 6-yard touchdown to put Houston up 21-10. Late in the fourth quarter, Brooks answered again with a 15-yard touchdown to lift the Texans 28-10.

Overall, Texans fans got a small sample size of Stroud and the majority of the starters in the first quarter in Saturday's preseason win at NRG Stadium. Furthermore, Houston had no turnovers for Saturday's game.

Pre-game notes:

After a couple of practices outside in Houston's scorching hot temperatures this week, the Texans can now turn their attention to the New York Giants in their first home preseason opener at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Not to mention, the Texans last hosted an NFL game since the team's stellar 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs back on Jan. 13. Houston's victory over the Browns not only sent the Texans to the AFC Divisional Round, but it was also a defining moment as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud became the youngest quarterback to win an NFL playoff game at just 22 years old.

As for Saturday's preseason game, Texans fans can expect the starters to play vs. the Giants, according to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Coming off Houston's 20-12 win over Pittsburgh on Aug. 9, it will also be the second-straight game for starters to get playing time.

Texans running back Joe Mixon is expected to debut in his new threads on Saturday after missing Houston's first two preseason contests with a hamstring injury. The Texans acquired the 28-year-old from the Cincinnati Bengals back in March during the offseason.

Concerning the Giants, it will mark the return to the gridiron for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL back in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Giants are also coming back from a preseason win after the team's victory over the Detroit Lions, and it'll be their first preseason road game.

Aside from debuts from players from opposing sides, the Texans' end zone will feature the Texans alternate "H" logo in red inside NRG Stadium for Saturday's preseason contest.

Houston is 1-1 in the preseason with two games left. Nonetheless, Texans fans will rejoice when they see Stroud and the rest of the squad suit up on the field inside NRG Stadium on Saturday.

