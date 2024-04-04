Stefon Diggs' services in Houston now guaranteed for just 1 year, report says

Is Stefon Diggs a locker-room diva? ESPN's Dan Graziano gives insight into the star receiver after the Texans acquired him in a trade with Buffalo.

Is Stefon Diggs a locker-room diva? ESPN's Dan Graziano gives insight into the star receiver after the Texans acquired him in a trade with Buffalo.

Is Stefon Diggs a locker-room diva? ESPN's Dan Graziano gives insight into the star receiver after the Texans acquired him in a trade with Buffalo.

Is Stefon Diggs a locker-room diva? ESPN's Dan Graziano gives insight into the star receiver after the Texans acquired him in a trade with Buffalo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The shock of Stefon Diggs' trade to the increasingly talented Houston Texans roster should have worn off Thursday.

But there's still a stunning detail in Diggs' jump from Buffalo to H-Town.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Texans will wipe out the three remaining years in Diggs' deal after 2024, which means he'll become a free agent in 2025.

The Texans also reportedly gave him a raise in what could be his only season in Houston, moving the $3.5 million guaranteed in 2025 and adding it to the $19 million he's assured to earn this season.

The video above is about whether Diggs will be difficult to handle in the Texans' locker room.

So, why would the Texans keep the two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver under club control for one year?

Schefter writes that the Texans anticipate getting the best version of Diggs, who can negotiate another long-term contract next offseason.

Diggs is a nine-year NFL veteran who turns 31 in November, evidently betting that his best is yet to come. In 2020, he posted career highs in season receiving yards and catches in just 16 games.

The adjusted contract wasn't the only thing revealed about Diggs.

He's the 1 in 7-1-3

The Texans and Diggs' social media channels confirmed the University of Maryland alum's arrival in Houston on Thursday. He sent a short message from the locker room at NRG Stadium to Texans fans.

"What's up, H-Town? It's Stefon Diggs here. I'm excited to get going. I'm excited to get to work," the star wideout said before pausing and closing with, "let's go!"

Diggs also posted several photos showing him sat at his locker with his name placard already up.

One of the remaining questions left about Diggs - aside from, "Are the Texans true Super Bowl contenders now?" - is what's his uniform number?

Diggs wore No. 14 with two different teams throughout his career. No. 14 is already spoken for. Alex Bachman, another wide receiver on the roster, holds it.

So, Diggs went old-school with his selection of No. 1. The 6-foot wideout wore the number as a Maryland Terrapin.

The team also found an opportunity to get clever with the adoption. The Texans' social media team built a graphic with C.J. Stroud, Diggs, and Tank Dell in that order. Stroud is No. 7 while Dell is No. 3.