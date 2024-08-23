Houston Texans fans treated to CJ Stroud-Stefon Diggs show at joint practice with Rams

Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Demeco Ryans have to cut the roster from 90 to 53 by Aug. 27.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs connection is just four months old, but you wouldn't have guessed that if you were at the Houston Texans' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Stroud hit Diggs with a deep pass in front of fans that would score a touchdown if the practice counted.

The second-year quarterback offered a status update on his on-field relationship with the newest wide receiver in H-Town.

"Just rep after rep after rep. Me and him having conversations about things we like and don't like. Being transparent. You know, it's going to continue to grow and be a special connection," Stroud said.

That connection is part of why ESPN Bet gave the Texans the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

The joint practice, the final session of training camp, is likely the last time fans get to see Houston's starters before the Sept. 8 season opener. Between now and Week 1, though, the Texans face off with the Rams in the preseason finale on Saturday at noon, airing on ABC13.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said the matchup sets the stage for a final test of the team's backups and reserves.

"This last preseason game, I'm looking forward to the guys that get the reps, seeing them grow and improve. This is kind of like that final exam," Ryans said. "How much have you grown? How much have you learned, and can you showcase that on the big stage?"

The Texans need to reduce their roster from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

