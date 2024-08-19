Texans' defense swarms in home preseason win over New York Giants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, the Texans put on a show in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants.

"Defensively, one thing we harp on is attacking the football," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

The defense was fun to watch. The more takeaways you get, the better chance you have to win the game. The Texans had forced five turnovers against the Giants.

"For us to go out today and take the ball away five times, that's big time. Anytime you can do that, you're gonna win the football game," Ryans said.

Texans safety Jalen Pitre got the swarm party started midway through the first quarter with a pick six.

In the next Giants' possession, Derek Stingley Jr. picked off a pass at the 1-yard line. The Texans turned the Giants over on back-to back possessions, scoring on one and keeping New York out of the end zone on the other.

"It's impressive, but that's what we do in practice. Coach DeMeco, the swarm, that's how we get coached," Texans cornerback Derek Stingley said.

When the backups came in, they continued right where the starters left off. Turning the Giants over on the final three possessions.

"We talk about it so much, and to see it come to life, it's like confirmation that our coaching points and what we ask guys to do," Ryans said.

The coaching and reps against the Texans' receivers at camp only helped make the guys better.

"It's crazy. Tank, Diggs, Nico, all of them. It's crazy going against them at practice every day. They helped a lot," Stingley said.

Texans wrap up the preseason this week with a joint practice with the Rams on Thursday before the final preseason game against Los Angeles on Saturday at noon.

Texans wrap up the preseason this week with a joint practice with the Rams on Thursday before the final preseason game against Los Angeles on Saturday at noon.

