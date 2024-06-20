The team also announced three Ohio-based practices between their games against the Bears and the Steelers.

Houston Texans opening 8 training camp practices to fans for free during 2024 preseason

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans will open eight training camp practices to fans throughout July and August, affording the AFC South champions' faithful a glimpse of C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, and company.

The team announced the first open practice will occur on Tuesday, July 23, at 9 a.m., more than a week before the Texans kick off the preseason against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio.

The Houston-Chicago matchup in the Hall of Fame Game happens on Thursday, Aug. 1, but the team said it will hold practices away from the Bayou City after the game and before they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Aug. 9.

According to the team, Huntington Valley, Ohio, outside of Cleveland, will host the Texans' Aug. 5-7 practices.

In addition, the Texans and the Los Angeles Rams will hold a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 22, two days before the teams face off inside NRG Stadium for Houston's final preseason game.

The Texans' training camp officially opens on Thursday, July 18, with a closed practice session.

The team said all fans can claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

There will be a limited number of tickets available daily, and tickets are anticipated to go quickly. Season ticket members will receive an email with further details on their registration.

Texans' 2024 training camp sessions open to fans

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III gives autographs to fans after the NFL football team's training camp on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

All sessions are at the Houston Methodist Training Center, 8799 Kirby Drive.

Tuesday, July 23 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Friday, July 26 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Monday, July 29 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 : Start time 5:30 p.m.

: Start time 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 : Start time 9 a.m.

: Start time 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Start time 9 a.m.

