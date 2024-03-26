Andre Johnson is Canton-bound, and so are the Houston Texans, too

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The Hall of Fame announced the participants Tuesday, and the teams were natural selections. Three former members of the Bears -- Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, and Julius Peppers -- and Andre Johnson from the Texans are among the members of the organization's 2024 class.

The game is set for Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, with the Hall of Fame enshrinement following on Aug. 3.

Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, and Patrick Willis also will be inducted during the ceremonies.

Johnson will be the first player who played the majority of his career with the Texans to have a bust in Canton. With the three additions, 32 former Bears will be in the Hall of Fame.

