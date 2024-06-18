CJ Stroud hits the field for his namesake foundation's football camp at Houston's St. Thomas HS

How's C.J. Stroud spending the offseason before his second year with the Houston Texans? Just being a kid at his namesake foundation's football camp.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine catching a pass from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. At the C.J. Stroud Foundation football camp at St. Thomas High School, young players lived out a fantasy shared by many Texans fans.

At one point on Tuesday morning, Stroud gathered a group of young campers and searched for a way to get them to move to the next station.

"Go Texans on three. We're gonna run over there. Who's fastest?" Stroud asked the bunch.

The answer from every camper was unanimous: "Me!"

The group didn't make it to the three-count before they sprinted to the next station, and the Texans quarterback smiled and laughed.

With his constant engagement, Stroud made his mark on a field packed with campers. He encouraged individuals, threw passes, and ran with the ball, inviting younger campers to try to "tackle" him.

Tuesday's camp is part of his effort to impact the Houston community with the foundation that bears his name.

Stroud is only 22 years old and will enter his second season in the NFL with a Texans team viewed by many as a contender in 2024. Last season, Stroud threw for more than 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Texans to the AFC South title.

The Texans will open training camp on July 18.

