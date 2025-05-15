HPD working to identify remains found inside plastic container in makeshift shed in SE Houston

Houston police are working to identify remains found inside a plastic container in a makeshift shed during a missing persons investigation on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking into how a man turned up dead inside a plastic container in someone's backyard.

Investigators found the decomposing body on Tuesday at 650 Edgebrook Drive. At this point, it's unclear how long the man had been there, who he was, or how exactly he died.

Investigators were conducting a search warrant at the home on Tuesday in connection with a missing persons case when they found a body.

"I didn't know it was right behind me. I was totally shocked," a nearby neighbor, Jim Hutchinson, said.

Hutchinson grew up in his Edgebrook home, an area he says he loves.

What he never expected was the grim discovery investigators made on Tuesday on the other side of his back fence.

Two people, who police believe had been living with the body inside the house, were taken to HPD headquarters for questioning.

"To have a body decomposing, I didn't even smell it when I was mowing yesterday, so it's a shock to me," Hutchison said.

Investigators were at 650 Edgebrook Drive on Tuesday after obtaining a search warrant tied to a missing persons case filed on May 6.

Police said during that search, they found the body of a man wrapped in a plastic container inside a makeshift shed attached to the home.

Investigators told ABC13 that two people who were in the home at the time were being questioned.

HPD said so far, no arrests have been made as they await an autopsy to determine who the man was and how he died.

Police have not said if the remains found belong to the person they were looking for.

