Investigation underway into missing persons case in SE Houston after body found, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police detectives are investigating a missing person's case after a decomposed body was found in southeast Houston.

Authorities are working the scene at 600 Edgebrook on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a search warrant was issued as part of an investigation into a 30-year-old who had been missing for about a month or two.

Police activity at the location increased on Tuesday, with the presence of crime scene investigators and equipment.

Police say that two people are being questioned. No one is in custody at this time.

Eyewitness News is gathering the facts on this breaking news story.

