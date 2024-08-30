HPD officer hurt in hit-and-run crash where driver allegedly ran red light in west Houston

HPD noted that the officer was responding to a call and had her emergency lights on but no sirens at the time of the crash. The suspect's vehicle was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after a hit-and-run crash off the West Sam Houston Parkway on Thursday night.

Investigators said the officer was in the southbound lanes of the West Sam Houston Parkway feeder road at Richmond Avenue when another driver ran a red light and slammed into her patrol car just after 11 p.m.

Officials said the other driver fled the scene and ditched the Chevy Tahoe they were driving at a nearby apartment complex.

If the driver is located, they will face a failure to stop and render aid charge, according to HPD.

The HPD officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.