Woman hit and killed after falling out of bed of pickup truck in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run they say left a woman dead in southwest Houston overnight.

The Houston Police Department said that just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, a woman was in the bed of a pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Almeda Road near Holmes.

HPD said witnesses told investigators that the woman was standing and possibly dancing when she fell out of the truck and was hit by a vehicle.

Both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the other vehicle that hit her took off, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.