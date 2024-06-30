WATCH LIVE

Houston police investigating man's death after he was allegedly shot by neighbor during argument

Saturday, June 29, 2024
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an argument between two neighbors escalated into a fatal shooting on Friday evening.

Houston police reported finding a 66-year-old man lying in the street at 15700 Baybriar Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died Saturday morning.

An investigation revealed that before the shooting, the man was involved in a verbal argument with a neighbor.

The neighbor has only been identified as a 75-year-old woman.

She was initially arrested for aggravated assault, but murder charges are pending after the man's passing.

