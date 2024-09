HFD says cause of Greatwood Drive Fire that resulted in minor injury is still unclear

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire that erupted Sunday afternoon at 963 Greatwood Drive reportedly left a person with minor injuries.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the initial emergency call came in at about 2:20 p.m.

At the scene, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the house.

The person who sustained minor injuries refused transport to the hospital.

What sparked the fire remains unclear.