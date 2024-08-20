Harris Co. deputies investigating 2nd baby death in 6 days after newborn's body found in ditch

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Tuesday after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a newborn's body was found near Hardy Toll Road.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Tuesday after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a newborn's body was found near Hardy Toll Road.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Tuesday after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a newborn's body was found near Hardy Toll Road.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Tuesday after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a newborn's body was found near Hardy Toll Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in nearly a week, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has begun to investigate a newborn's death - the latest happening inside a ditch in front of an industrial concrete plant.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the discovery on social media Tuesday afternoon, telling followers that deputies responded to the 15000 block of Henry Road near the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County.

The sheriff could only say that the child was found in front of the concrete plant but didn't disclose any details on how that baby wound up there or the child's parents.

At the scene, HCSO East Region Patrol Bureau Major John Nanny said deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. after a lawn crew doing work in the neighborhood found the infant dead in a very deep ditch.

It appears the newborn was partially clothed and lying on a blanket.

"There apparently has been somewhat of an epidemic on this lately," the major added. "There's been a few of these happen recently, so I'd like to mention the Moses Law - the infant Safe Haven law that allows the mother or the parents to drop a child off at an EMS, fire department, a hospital confidentially to take care of the child."

READ MORE: Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

HCSO is still investigating a separate but similar newborn death in a northwest Harris County subdivision, where deputies say a mother may have dumped her baby in a trash can and then crushed it in a garbage truck.

Since the remains were found last Wednesday, the sheriff's office located the child's mother, who reportedly told investigators she was suffering from stomach pain and gave birth before fainting.

They said she realized the baby was unresponsive and dead and later admitted to being scared and discarding the newborn.

Multiple Harris County Sheriff's Office vehicles lined Henry Road on Tuesday as deputies investigated a newborn baby's death. ABC13 image captured on Aug. 20, 2024

The sheriff's office said it was waiting on the medical examiner's office to determine how the baby found on Tuesday died.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.