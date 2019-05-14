Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

If you have a newborn that you're unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked.The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place -- a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Your identity will remain confidential and your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.Information for Parents:* Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.* You may take your baby to any hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.* You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.* You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, your baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need. Remember, if you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.For more information, please go to(DFPS),, or, or call the