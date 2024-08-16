Mom of newborn baby found dead in garbage truck in NW Harris Co. says she was 'scared,' HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have located the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered dead in the back of a garbage truck, which left a northwest Harris County subdivision shaken on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office began a full investigation after the discovery was made in the 13200 block of Foutaincrest Couty in the Chimney Hill neighborhood at about 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, the infant, said to be between one day old to 30 days old, was found at the bottom of the trash can by sanitation workers.

Gonzalez said the dead infant's umbilical cord was detached, and their injuries were consistent with the baby being crushed by the truck's blade.

Officials located the child's birth mother, who informed investigators that around Sunday morning, she was suffering from stomach pain and gave birth before fainting. Investigators said once she woke up, she realized the baby was unresponsive and dead.

She reportedly admitted to investigators that she was scared and discarded the newborn in the trash.

Because of the severity of the child's injuries, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science pathologist deemed the manner of death as "undetermined" following a completed pathology exam.

It remains unclear if the infant was born alive or stillborn, officials said.

At this time, no formal charges have been accepted, according to investigators.