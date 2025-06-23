Parents charged with murder of 4-month-old girl who was found inside dresser drawer, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people in connection with the 2024 death of 4-month-old Brooklyn Fancher.

In May 2024, the baby girl was found unresponsive inside a dresser drawer and pronounced dead at a Days Inn off Rancho Mission Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child would sleep there.

The child's parents, Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos, are both charged with her murder and were taken into custody over the weekend.

Authorities said Brooklyn had been staying with her 2-year-old brother and parents at the hotel.

Additionally, Marilyn Jennifer Mork, who deputies say is the current girlfriend of Jeremy Fancher, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

The medical examiner concluded that Brooklyn died by suffocation.