Toddler pronounced dead on Deer Trail Drive in north Harris County on Sunday, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a toddler was pronounced dead in north Harris County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said deputies responded to 9903 Deer Trail Drive, where they found an 18-month-old was found unresponsive.
According to Gonzalez, the toddler was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Based on preliminary information, Gonzalez said that it appears several children may have been playing inside the residential trailer when the toddler was unintentionally injured.