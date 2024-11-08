18-wheeler hitting Houston Avenue bridge - again - among traffic tie ups for drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a rough start on the roads Friday morning for drivers on two heavily-traveled freeways.

One incident is a recurring issue in Houston: an 18-wheeler has again hit the Houston Avenue overpass bridge at I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Taylor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The end of trucks hitting Houston Avenue bridge? TxDOT has plan that will also solve I-10 flooding

Slowdowns are building heading into downtown.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash is affecting the right shoulder and one right lane.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said no vehicles were hit, but expect delays.

In Brazoria County, SH-288 northbound near CR 57 is shut down due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking all the main lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene.

We'll provide updates on both incidents as soon as we have them.

