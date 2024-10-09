I-10 Katy Freeway westbound at Dairy Ashford shut down after crash involving 18-wheeler and car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down the westbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway at Dairy Ashford in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

According to Houston police, the wreck involved a car and the 18-wheeler, which is flipped on its side.

Houston Transtar says the crash was first reported at 5:01 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., investigators were still working the scene.

If you still need to take this route, you can take Memorial Drive as an alternate.

ABC13 has a crew at the scene gathering more information, including on whether there are injuries.

