Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport closing on Tuesday due to winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a historic winter storm moves into southeast Texas, prepare to have air travel disrupted.

Both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport will temporarily suspend flight operations starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

"Please do not attempt to travel to the airport after this time," Houston Airports said, adding there will be no departing or arriving flights.

According to the airport system, teams will remain on site 24/7 to prepare for a return to normal operations, weather permitting.

Travelers with existing plans should contact their airlines for rebooking options.

The closures come as Houston Airports said it treated the runways.

The airport system also said it owns and uses deicing equipment that can spray, spread, and sweep a deicing treatment on the airfield and protect the water sources that service aircraft, such as a water spigot for airplane maintenance.