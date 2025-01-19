In-person proceedings at various Harris Co. courts canceled due to inclement weather on Tuesday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As most of Southeast Texas remains under a Winter Storm Watch, the Harris County Civil Counts at Law have canceled all in-person proceedings scheduled for Tuesday.

Inclement weather arrives less than 48 hours away in Houston and surrounding counties.

A combination of freezing rain, snow, and sleet will likely fall on Monday, causing hazardous road conditions.

The proceedings will be rescheduled. They include in-person proceedings set on the dockets for each of the four Harris County Civil Courts at Law and the docket run by Harris County Civil Courts at Law Associate Judge Jermaine Thomas.

Officials confirmed that online hearings would proceed as planned. Those with questions should email the court to which your case is assigned.

If you or someone else had your hearing rescheduled, you can find the new court date by contacting the attorney to whom the case is assigned or visiting and monitoring the Harris County Clerk's website.