131 kids left scrambling for daycare after Harris County drops 4 facilities from its program

Dozens of parents are left scrambling for daycare after learning Harris County dropped four facilities from its free childcare program.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of parents are left scrambling for daycare after a New Year's Eve email shocked them.

Childcare creates an environment that can be a game changer for parents and their kids.

"They're learning their letters," parent Ashlyn McClain said. "They're learning how to speak sentences. They're learning manners."

Ashlyn McClain's two kids are in daycare. They've been at Little Explorers Academy in Klein for nearly a year.

It's a place McClain said they can only afford to go because of Harris County's Early Reach program.

Instead of paying $600 a week, the childcare is covered. But days ago, she learned it wouldn't last long.

"Without this program, it would consist of my rent, my car note, and childcare," McClain explained. "I would have to choose. So, without this, we're probably going to face homelessness, unfortunately."

It's not parents that are removed, but the childcare facility. BakerRipley, which manages the county program, sent an email on New Year's Eve.

In it, the facility was told it had been cut from the program, and the parents would have to go somewhere else in a month.

"It was devastating," Little Explores Academy owner Dena Kindt said. "These parents literally came in crying after the holiday. 'What are we going to do? What are we going to do?' They're devastated. These are their children."

BakerRipley said four facilities were told they're no longer part of the program. Officials told us this impacts 131 kids.

Parents plea to county leaders for help

Unsure where to turn, some parents went to the commissioners' court on Thursday.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said it was the first she heard of what happened.

"I know that childcare centers get evaluated," Hidalgo explained. "I obviously don't like hearing that families are being thrown out of a childcare program without much notice."

County commissioners told the parents and facility owner they plan to follow up with them after the meeting to learn more.

What is the county childcare program?

In 2023, Harris County created the Early Reach program using federal COVID relief dollars. It allows qualifying children under four to attend a childcare facility for free.

Commissioners approved an additional $30 million for the program a few months ago, which will help upwards of 1,000 kids receive childcare through next year.

"They have a loving environment," McClain said. "They have a loving staff. They've been loving it."

While it's been beneficial, McClain and other parents are suddenly looking for somewhere new.

"I was hurt," McClain explained. "I was distraught. I'm stressed. As a single mother in Houston, I cannot afford childcare."

What happens next for the families?

County leaders said the four facilities were dropped from the program after evaluations. Some of the issues include how much daycare centers pay staff.

Families were told they have until the end of January to find another facility. BakerRipley said staff will work with parents to find another approved facility where kids can attend for free.

To help parents struggling to find a new option, BakerRipley said they can stay at their current site through March.

BakerRipley sent this statement to ABC13:

Following the Harris County Commissioners Court's action in October 2024 to extend the Early REACH program through September 30, 2026, we are in the process of renewing agreements with our childcare providers. As part of our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of care and education, Early REACH conducts ongoing reviews of all participating providers, along with coaching to help centers meet program goals. While most centers will continue to participate in the program, agreements with four centers that did not meet Early REACH program compliance requirements will not be renewed. These centers include Early Learning Prep, Little Explorers Academy, St. Andrew Early Childhood Center, and Sowing & Growing Christian Academy. The decision not to renew these contracts reflects our commitment to partnering with childcare centers that demonstrate alignment with program goals designed to support the long-term success of the families and children we serve. We understand the challenges this transition may pose for families, and we are committed to ensuring their needs are met. In addition to helping families transition to other participating Early REACH centers, we are actively working to identify new childcare providers that align with the program's standards and values. Our goal is to have all children placed at their new location by February 1, 2025. For families unable to transition by this date, impacted centers may be granted a month-to-month contract as needed up to March 31 to allow additional time for relocation. A total of 131 children across four centers will need to transition to another participating Early REACH center. We have already begun identifying available spaces at other centers and will soon follow up with families to present these options and begin scheduling tours. These efforts aim to ensure families have access to childcare options that best support their children's education and development. We remain dedicated to supporting the families we serve and the broader mission of providing accessible, high-quality early childhood education.

