Galveston dad of teen killed by drunk driver in 2022 pushing for DWI reform: 'Where does it end?'

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Lawmakers in Austin will consider a Galveston father's request to keep habitual drunk drivers behind bars.

Reid Nelson is testifying before the Texas House Corrections Committee on Wednesday after his son, 14-year-old Mason Nelson, and another 14-year-old boy, Sam Mixon, were killed by a repeat drunk driver in 2022. A third teen suffered a severe brain injury from that crash.

The crash happened in front of Ball High School, where the teens were students. Investigators said they had just left a volleyball game when Keith Brazier slammed into their Jeep.

Just hours before the crash, Brazier had been released on parole from prison for multiple drunk driving convictions. He was intoxicated behind the wheel when he slammed into the teens.

Official said his blood alcohol content at the time was more than two times the legal limit.

Nelson wants to push for stricter laws to keep drivers with multiple DWI convictions off the streets. His proposed bill would enhance the punishment and deny probation for those repeat DWI offenders.

"Where does it end? In this guy's case, it ended with killing my son and another kid I consider my son and seriously damaging a beautiful young girl," Nelson said in an interview.

Nelson now hopes his testimony helps push the bill through Wednesday's committee. He says the deaths didn't need to happen.

"He was already in prison for his third DUI. This should not come as a surprise to anybody - what ultimately happened. This is absolutely to be expected, and it has changed my life in every possible way," Nelson told the committee.

Brazier is now serving a 50-year prison sentence.

