14-year-old Ball High School student becomes Galveston's 7th DWI crash death since Aug. 6

Surveillance cameras captured Keith Brazier's white SUV speeding through a neighborhood before crashing into a Jeep on Sept. 2.

Texas prison records show that Brazier was in prison, serving a three-year sentence for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old who had been fighting for his life since a crash involving a repeat DWI offender has died, Galveston ISD said on Friday.

Ball High School student Sam Mixon was one of five people riding in a Jeep on Sept. 2 when a white Toyota SUV driven by Keith Brazier hit them at a high rate of speed near 41st Street and Avenue O, Galveston police said.

Mason Nelson, another occupant in the Jeep, died at the scene while Mixon and another person were hospitalized in critical condition at the Trauma Center at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital.

The video above is from a previous report on Sept. 3, 2022.

On Friday, two weeks after the crash, the school district confirmed that another life was lost in this one event.

"Our district is heartbroken with the loss of Ball High School freshman Sam Mixon who was involved in the accident that occurred Sept. 2. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who are affected by this immeasurable loss. Please keep our district in your thoughts as we keep our attention on the well-being of our students, staff members, and district family at this time," the district wrote in a statement.

Brazier, 28, was charged with murder in the wake of the crash. Galveston police said additional charges are expected.

Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

Aside from the incident adding two lives to the seven lost in DWI wrecks on the island in a one-month span, the crash is significant due to Brazier's release on parole hours prior.

Brazier has three prior DWI convictions and had just gotten out of jail that morning, records show.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.