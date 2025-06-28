Galleria shooting suspect accused of luring victim out of vehicle with brake check

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Galleria parking garage allegedly lured the victim out of his vehicle by brake-checking him, investigators said.

Anthony Sanders, a 30-year-old Marine veteran, was with his fiancée and 10-month-old son on June 3 when he was shot multiple times inside the orange parking garage.

Marko Cinan, 23, is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with Sanders' murder.

Investigators say they were told that Cinan had approached Sanders' fiancée and called her a "stupid, ugly (expletive)."

Sanders stepped in to defend her, authorities said, and then he and the suspect appeared to go their separate ways. Both got back into their vehicles.

Yet when Sanders was trying to leave, the suspect allegedly began brake-checking him.

When Sanders got out, police said Cinan opened fire. Court records say he fired about 10 rounds. Eyewitness News is told several of them were fired from inside the black Chrysler 300 he was traveling in, damaging the back window.

The Chrysler was pulled over a short time later, and police confirmed that Cinan was one of the three men they detained before releasing them without charges.

That changed late Wednesday when Cinan was arrested and charged with murder.

During a hearing Thursday, his court-appointed attorney pushed to have his bond set at $70,000.

"He would have access to reliable transportation" to make it to future court appearances, Tanesha Arline told the court.

Instead, a hearing officer sided with prosecutors who were asking for a $1 million bond.

"This offense occurred at a public gathering location: the mall. I do have concerns for the safety of the public," hearing officer Renette Franklin said.

Cinan has been arrested twice before, once for drugs and another time for breaking into a car. Records show he completed probation for the latter case in 2023.

Should Cinan post bond, Franklin ordered that he be placed under house arrest with a GPS monitoring bracelet. He's also been ordered not to contact the victim's family and not to possess guns or drugs.

