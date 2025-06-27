24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
$1M bond set for Galleria garage shooting suspect accused of killing man who had person in car

Luke Jones Image
ByLuke Jones KTRK logo
Friday, June 27, 2025 2:27AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond was set at $1 million Thursday afternoon for the man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Galleria parking garage.

Marko Cinan, 23, was arrested late Wednesday in connection with the June 3 shooting inside the orange garage.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Sanders. Court documents indicate another person was in the car with him.

Investigators did not release a motive for the shooting.

Police initially detained three people the day of the shooting, but later released them.

Two weeks ago, police arrested a man in connection with another shooting at a different Galleria parking garage.

Video captured the man police identified as Devon Sells firing multiple rounds inside the yellow garage before driving away in a black BMW.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Cinan is due back in court Monday.

