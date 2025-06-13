Man arrested after being accused of opening fire inside Galleria mall parking garage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after he was accused of opening fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria Mall last week, according to the Houston Police Department.

Devon Sells, 26, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Wednesday, and he was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. inside the Galleria's yellow garage on June 7.

Dash camera video a witness shared with ABC13 shows the suspect driving a black BMW, stopping in an entryway of the garage, and firing several shots at another car.

Authorities say that Sells has a brief criminal history in Harris County, and he has two arrest warrants out for a terroristic threat in Hays County since 2021.

