Motive could be discussed as man accused of opening fire in Galleria garage faces judge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We expect to get our first look at the man accused of opening fire in a Galleria parking garage earlier this month when he faces a judge Monday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. inside the Galleria's yellow garage on June 7.

Dash camera video a witness shared with ABC13 shows the suspect driving a black BMW, stopping in an entryway of the garage, and firing several shots at another car.

Court documents said that Devon Sells was shooting at someone, and we're hoping to learn more about the motive in Monday's court hearing.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Wednesday last week and then charged with aggravated assault for his alleged role in the shooting on Thursday.

Authorities say that Sells has a brief criminal history in Harris County, and he has two arrest warrants out for a terroristic threat in Hays County since 2021.

Eyewitness News has contacted local authorities regarding the warrants and is awaiting a response.

