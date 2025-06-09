Caught on camera: Driver opens fire inside Galleria parking garage in third mall shooting in 3 weeks

Houston Police are investigating after a man opened fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

Houston Police are investigating after a man opened fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

Houston Police are investigating after a man opened fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

Houston Police are investigating after a man opened fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating after a man opened fire inside a parking garage at the Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. inside the Galleria's yellow garage.

Dashcamera video shared with ABC13 by a witness shows a man driving a black BMW stop in an entryway of the garage and fire several shots at another car. Houston Police said they received no reports of injuries.

Last Tuesday, Houston Police said a man, identified by family as 30-year-old Anthony Sanders was shot and killed during a dispute in the Galleria's Orange Garage. His fiance, and toddler were nearby.

A Galleria spokesperson sent ABC13 the following statement after the shooting.

"The Galleria is among the most protected properties in Houston, with dozens of active police and security professionals patrolling the property 24/7, thousands of CCTV cameras monitoring the property, license plate readers that are connected to the Houston Police Department at all vehicular entrances, two K9s and armed handlers, among many other measures. We spend millions of dollars every year to fortify the property, and our program is Safety Act Certified by the Department of Homeland Security, recognizing our significant and continuous efforts to safeguard our retailers and the public.

Our advice to those who want to commit a crime is don't bother coming here, as they will be found. On-site police responded to this isolated incident within moments, leading to the quick detention of the suspects. We continue to cooperate with the Houston Police Department in their investigation."

The prior Sunday, a man identified by Houston Police as 42-year-old Maxie Whitaker, was shot and injured by an officer working off duty security at the mall. The department told ABC13 the officer was attempting to confront Whitaker, a suspect in a recent robbery, near the mall. The department alleges Whitaker pinned and injured the officer with his vehicle before the officer opened fire.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.

