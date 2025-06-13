Pasadena woman warns sellers after car used in mall shooting; police confirm she's not a suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena woman is coming forward to clear her name after a car she sold was used in a shooting at the Galleria over the weekend.

Dash camera video shows a man getting out of a 2013 black BMW and firing multiple rounds in the yellow parking garage Saturday afternoon.

Tania Leija said she sold the car on Facebook Marketplace on May 31 and believes the shooter may be the man she sold the car to.

Although investigators confirmed to Eyewitness News that Leija isn't a suspect in the shooting and no longer owns the vehicle, Leija said people were able to find her name after running the license plate online.

Wednesday, she said she got a call from a stranger on a private number.

"They said, 'Well, the next time he shoots, he's gonna shoot you,'" Leija said. "And then they hung up."

Leija said it was her first time selling a vehicle and admitted she didn't follow all of the recommended procedures.

She said the buyer, accompanied by another man, seemed eager and paid her $3,500 from a backpack filled with cash.

"As soon as I told him that he could come, he was on his way," she said.

Leija said she didn't draft a bill of sale but did sign over the title.

"I had my title, I filled out my part, put my name, signed it, and then gave it over to him, and he said he would fill out his part," Leija said.

But Leija said she had no way of confirming that the buyer ever filed the paperwork with the Texas DMV.

The DMV said sellers and buyers need to fill out this form (https://www.txdmv.gov/sites/default/files/form_files/130-U.pdf), which the buyer is then supposed to file.

Alan Helfman, who owns multiple car dealerships, recommends that the buyer accompany them to the DMV to ensure they file the paperwork.

"Make sure that you go with the person to the DMV, and if you don't go to the DMV where you can see the money transferred and pay the taxes and all that different thing, you got a problem," Helfman said.

Without taking that crucial step, Helfman says a buyer could rack up toll violations or commit any number of crimes in a vehicle that's still registered to you.

"You never know if they're gonna transfer it or not. They may never even transfer the car," said Helfman.

Leija said she notified detectives investigating the shooting about the phone call she got.

ABC13 asked for an update about efforts to identify the shooter, and police told Eyewitness News that detectives are making progress.

