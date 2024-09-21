Fort Bend County Judge KP George responds to search warrant amid calls for resignation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George is responding to the allegations made public in a bombshell search warrant that implicate him in a scheme to push fake racism during his 2022 re-election campaign.

The warrant, filed Thursday, accuses George of two counts of misrepresentation of identity, a class A misdemeanor, for "acting with intent to promote or assist" Taral Patel "in campaign communication with the intent to injure or influence the result of an election." The allegations are violations of the Texas Election Code.

Patel was George's Chief of Staff in 2022 and has been charged with four felony counts of online impersonation.

In a statement released Friday, George was critical of investigators for "how this event was conducted" and added, "the aggressive and unnecessary approach used has fueled unwarranted speculation, led to public slander, and created an unsafe environment for both my family and me." He has retained legal counsel, the statement said.

Friday night, George was supposed to host a gallery opening at the Historic Courthouse in Richmond. He was a no-show.

Earlier Friday, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers and the Fort Bend County Republican Party called on George to resign.

"It's pathetic, really. It's shameful. It's dishonorable, and it appears to be criminal," chairman Bobby Eberle said.

A former ally, Democrat Patricia David, who was on the ballot with George in 2022, wants George to step down, too.

"I think he should remove himself," the former justice of the peace candidate told ABC13. "It was deception. It was race-baiting to get votes."

According to the search warrant, George is accused of knowing about fake social media accounts that Patel allegedly created to post offensive messages directed at George. Investigators uncovered text messages that suggest George was aware of and even participated in the scheme.

Former Fort Bend County Constable Trever Nehls was George's opponent in that election and was criticized on ABC13 by George after his office made the offensive messages public.

"If he is not part of this or doesn't appreciate this, he needs to come out and say that," George said in 2022.

Nehls, who believes the narrative influenced the election and may have led to his defeat, told ABC13 George's appearance should haunt him.

"If he watches that from two years ago, I would think he should look in a mirror and resign immediately and personally apologize to the voters of Fort Bend County," Nehls said.

George has not been charged or indicted. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George sent ABC13 the following statement:

"I have fully complied with the search warrant executed, during which my cellular devices and computer were seized. I was informed, by the Texas Rangers and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, that these items were requested as part of an investigation where I am considered a witness, not a target. I have not been charged with any crime, nor do I expect to be.While I respect the legal process, and willingly complied with the search warrant, I must express my deep disappointment in how this event was conducted. Had I been treated with courtesy and respect, I would have voluntarily surrendered the requested items in person to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office. Instead, the aggressive and unnecessary approach used has fueled unwarranted speculation, led to public slander, and created an unsafe environment for both my family and me. I have retained legal counsel to ensure my rights are fully protected throughout this process."

