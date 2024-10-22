Judge rejects motion to dismiss criminal charge against Fort Bend County Judge KP George

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, a judge refused to dismiss the criminal charge against Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

George is accused of working with his then-chief of staff to fabricate hateful messages against himself a few months before his re-election.

A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted him for misrepresentation of identity on Sept. 26.

After his indictment, George surrendered to the sheriff's office.

His attorney argued that the charge should be dismissed because the Texas Ethics Commission didn't rule on the case.

George said he has no plans to step down and will fight to clear his name.

