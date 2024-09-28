Fort Bend Co. Judge stresses 'convincing' racist comments in old ABC13 interview amid controversy

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Years before Fort Bend County Judge KP George was accused of faking racist posts to aid his re-election bid, he posted other racist comments he claimed were made about him.

George posted a collage of xenophobic comments in 2020, two years after the Democrat was first elected.

One read, "How did Fort Bend County let a foreigner... An America hater become so powerful?" The comment ended with the phrase, "Remember the Alamo!"

Another read, "Go back to wherever you came from."

In an interview with Eyewitness News that year, George said he was happy that his post about the comments received attention.

"It got a lot of attention, it should, because we need to denounce this," he said.

He referred to the comments as "convincing," and without being asked, repeatedly emphasized that the comments were made by other people.

"I decided to call them out," George said. "I'm using their own posts because it's not, like, what I said. No, this is their own posts. So, I don't think it can be more convincing than that."

While George has not been accused of faking the 2020 posts, he faces criminal charges related to the 2022 posts.

