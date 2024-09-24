Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George evades ABC13's questions amid probe into alleged election scheme

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is reportedly under criminal investigation, and would not answer questions outside a public hearing Monday night.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is reportedly under criminal investigation, and would not answer questions outside a public hearing Monday night.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is reportedly under criminal investigation, and would not answer questions outside a public hearing Monday night.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is reportedly under criminal investigation, and would not answer questions outside a public hearing Monday night.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George, the county's top elected official, is reportedly under criminal investigation, and he would not answer questions outside a public hearing Monday night.

George practically sprinted down the stairs at the Historic Courthouse in Richmond when the meeting was over.

"Would you like to talk to us about the text messages?" ABC13's Jessica Willey asked.

Since the filing of a lengthy search warrant last week that revealed incriminating text messages, the media has had no further access to George.

RELATED: New warrant suggests Fort Bend County Judge KP George knew about staffer's alleged wrongdoing

The search warrant alleges that the second-term Democrat was involved in a scheme to influence his re-election in 2022. He claimed he was the target of racist social media posts that investigators believe he knew his then-chief of Staff, Taral Patel, created to work in his favor.

Patel has been charged with online impersonation but remains a candidate for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 3.

George is not dodging all the cameras.

Over the weekend, he was "honored," he said on his X account, to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston's 25th Anniversary Gala. He stood with Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez for pictures.

Monday night, a public hearing on Fort Bend County's proposed FY2025 budget brought George out again. He sat at the table with Fort Bend County Commissioners, some of whom have not publicly commented on the scandal.

"You called for Taral Patel to step down (out of the race) because of what he's accused of. Would you do the same with the county judge?" ABC13 asked Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy.

"I think this is a development that our community cares deeply about, and we just need to wait and see what all comes out," McCoy said.

In his latest statement, George, who is not charged with a crime, said he has "faith in the legal process" and trusts that his "name will be cleared."

Full statement from KP George:

"From the outset, I have been fully cooperating with the authorities. I've complied with them and provided the requested items. On the advice of my attorney, I neither can comment nor answer any specific questions at this time. I will continue to perform my duties as the County Judge which citizens of Fort Bend County overwhelmingly elected me to do. My focus remains on serving the residents of Fort Bend County to the best of my ability. I have 100% faith in the legal process and trust that once all the facts are reviewed, my name will be cleared."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.