Father killed in front of his wife, 2 children during home invasion in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

The man's wife and two children saw the entire incident unfold, investigators said. It is unclear if a robbery at the same house a couple years ago is connected.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects broke into a family's home in Fort Bend County late Wednesday night and shot and killed the father, investigators tell ABC13.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the shooting erupted at about 8:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of Rippling Stream Drive. The two shooters remain on the loose.

A father, mother, and two children said they were awake when two people broke into the home and shot the father, ultimately killing him.

Authorities told ABC13's Courtney Fischer this shooting was targeted. They don't have a description of the suspects.

The family saw the entire incident unfold, and authorities said one of those family members called 911.

"Someone came in and shot the stepdad. Looking at camera footage now. I'm trying to find a vehicle," deputies can be heard saying on radio traffic.

The oldest son, a fifth family member, was not home at the time.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that there was a robbery at the same house a couple years ago and are not sure if the previous incident is connected.