Former FBISD superintendent sues district and trustees alleging defamation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The former superintendent of Fort Bend ISD is suing the district, two trustees, and a former trustee for alleged defamation and breach of her voluntary retirement agreement (VRA).

Christie Whitbeck became the district superintendent back in October 2021. In July 2023, the board of trustees voted 7-0 to extend her contract by two years and increase her salary. But just five months later, she said she was forced to retire. Her attorney, Chris Tritico said to this day, they still don't know the exact reasons why.

Last December, former trustee Kristen Malone told ABC13 she believed the reason was due to personal conflicts between Whitbeck and some of the board members.

"There are merely personality differences, and I don't believe that's just in hiring or firing a superintendent," Malone said a year ago.

Whitbeck ultimately decided to step down, and the board voted to accept her retirement. Her severance agreement amounted to nearly half a million dollars. However, she and her attorney announced a lawsuit Wednesday against the district, trustees Sonya Jones and David Hamilton, and former trustee Judy Dae.

They said the defendants allegedly violated the terms of Whitbeck's VRA, which stated that they had to issue a unified public statement and refrain from making disparaging remarks. The lawsuit accuses board members of making defamatory comments in an attempt to justify their actions, which were widely circulated in local and regional media outlets.

Tritico said the disparaging remarks continued despite a cease-and-desist letter Whitbeck sent weeks after her departure.

Some of the comments listed in the lawsuit include public accusations by board members that Whitbeck made racist statements, lied about the bond shortfall, withheld information from the board about an upcoming TEA takeover, and had unprofessional conduct -- All of which she denies.

Whitbeck's attorney claims she implemented fiscal changes that helped avoid a deficit, gained national recognition for improving the district's performance, and introduced new programs to help enhance student support.

"It has just been heartbreaking. It's been difficult. I get sent things on Facebook and I'm appalled. But you'll notice I've never really fought back," Whitbeck said. "I've lost my husband in a car accident. I lost my son to a ruptured artery. I've had terrible things happen to me, but I would say this is the third worst."

Tritico said they are hoping to clear Whitbeck's name and seek monetary damages. The amount has not yet been determined. He said this was a last-resort effort to stop the attack on Whitbeck's character.

"Dr. Whitbeck spends every day looking at posts, emails, and statements made by this board attacking her for the last year, which is why she finally said, 'I can't do this anymore. I want to file a lawsuit,'" said Tritico.

Fort Bend ISD, Jones, and Dae did not return requests for comment. Hamilton declined to comment but referred to posts he previously made on X about low student performance and controversial books in libraries under Whitbeck's administration.

