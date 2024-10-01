Former deputy constable could face charges after warrant reveals details fatal wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new search warrant serves as the first indicator that a now-fired Harris County law enforcement officer may face charges after allegedly hitting and killing a 28-year-old man on his way to work last month.

The document states that the former Harris County Precinct 6 Deputy Constable, Rigo Vivar, was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when he allegedly slammed into and killed Ricky Resendez Jr. at the intersection of Canal Street and North Live Oak Street.

One witness estimated he was traveling up to 80 miles per hour.

"No one is above the law," the victim's sister, Brenda Resendez, said.

The warrant is to retrieve the event data recorder, also known as a "black box," from Vivar's vehicle. Vivar told authorities he had activated his lights "to go around traffic" before the crash.

However, witnesses interviewed said they did not notice lights. Precinct 6 told ABC13 Vivar was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

"To see a document come out, it really gives us reassurance that they haven't forgotten," Brenda Resendez said.

The crash occurred just one block from the home Ricky Resendez Jr. shared with his family.

His other sister, Vanessa Resendez, said she now takes alternate, lengthier routes to avoid the street. The family has dotted the scene with candles, flowers, a cross and signs.

"We just want people to drive past it every day and not forget about what happened," Vanessa Resendez said.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

"We need justice," his mother, Blanca Marquez, cried out.

The warrant indicates police are looking into potential criminally negligent homicide or manslaughter charges.

"It makes us feel heard because, for us, that's what it is," Brenda Resendez said.

