Fired Harris Co. Precinct 6 constable deputy apologizes after deadly wrong-way crash

ABC13 was at Rigo Vivar's doorstep on Monday, a couple of days after Houston police accused him of driving the wrong way when he allegedly hit and killed Ricardo Resendez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man allegedly killed by a now-former Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable who was reportedly driving the wrong way in the Second Ward on Saturday is calling his death "murder."

The Houston Police Department believes then-Deputy Constable Rigo Vivar was driving the wrong way down Canal Street on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man turning onto Live Oak Street from Canal Street, killing him.

The family has identified the deceased as 28-year-old Ricardo Resendez. In a statement shared first with ABC13, the family said, "Ricardo was the shining light of the family and lived his life to the highest of standards. Family came first to Ricardo, and he was the protector of his mother and sisters and had a wonderful relationship with his loving father."

ABC13 spoke to Vivar, whom Precinct 6 terminated Sunday, at his home on Monday. He cried as he told the Resendez family, "I'm sorry."

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Pct. 6 deputy, who is under investigation for fatal wrong-way crash, has been terminated: Officials

Vivar's injuries, which he called in over the radio minutes after the crash, were visible. His hand was mangled and bloodied. He had a cut on his forehead.

The Resendez family said their loved one "was a good man who had a bright future stripped away in an instant by a reckless, rogue law enforcement officer who had no business wearing a badge or carrying a gun, much less having authority over local citizenry."

They also learned Vivar "has a long history of serious failings in his professional and personal lives."

ABC13 asked Vivar about allegations regarding his driving record shared with Eyewitness News by his ex-colleagues and the family. He denied the claims and directed ABC13 to his attorney.

Resendez lived just a few hundred feet from the crash site. His neighbor, Antonio Briones, ran to help him after the crash, pulling back his windshield.

"Be safe out there. You never know who is driving (or) what type of driver they are, no matter who they are," Briones said.

You can read the Resendez family's full statement below:

"The Resendez Family asks for privacy as they undergo immense and unbearable grief due to the tragic and unnecessary loss of their beloved son, brother, and loved one - Ricardo Resendez, Jr. at the age of 28 years old.

Ricardo was the shining light of the family and lived his life to the highest of standards. Family came first to Ricardo, and he was the protector of his mother and sisters and had a wonderful relationship with his loving father. He was a good man who had a bright future stripped away in an instant by a reckless, rogue law enforcement officer who had no business wearing a badge or carrying a gun, much less having authority over local citizenry.

The Resendez Family demands justice to be served for Ricardo. His loss cannot be in vain. We respect the investigation into this horrifying event by the Houston Police Department as well as strongly urge the Harris County District Attorney's Office to accurately and expediently charge the offending Precinct 6 Constable for unnecessarily murdering our son on August 24th.

We have learned that this specific offending Constable has a long history of serious failings in his professional and personal lives.

The family will be available for public comment at a date uncertain at this time.

The only goal of the Resendez Family is to seek full and complete justice for Ricardo Resendez, Jr. and to make sure that this will never happen to another innocent private citizen ever again."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.