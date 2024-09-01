Family of man, who was killed in crash, calls for charges against former Pct. 6 deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of the 28-year-old man killed in a crash last Saturday held a vigil to call for justice.

Ricardo "Ricky" Resendez Jr. was on his way home from work at the airport at about 1:30 p.m. when Houston police said Rigo Vivar drove his Chevy Tahoe the wrong way on Canal Street. Resendez, who was just a block away from home, was turning onto North Live Oak Street and was hit. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vivar was later identified as a Precinct 6 deputy but has since been terminated. At the time of the crash, he was on his way to work in his personal car.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Pct. 6 deputy, who is under investigation for fatal wrong-way crash, has been terminated: Officials

At this time, charges have not been filed against Vivar. Resendez's family is hopeful that will change.

"Every day that we don't have an answer, we don't get to rest any easier," Brenda Resendez, the victim's sister, said. "We are trying to be as compliant as possible and put our faith in HPD and all those conducting the investigation that they are taking their time because they are doing the best job that they possibly can."

About 50 people gathered in the Second Ward, the area where Resendez lived, Saturday night to celebrate his memory.

"He should still be here," his aunt said.

Through tears, family and friends shared stories about the 28-year-old and chanted "Justice for Ricky."

His mother, Blanca Estela Marquez, said she is grateful for the support of the community as they continue to fight for criminal charges for Vivar and hopes that the support continues.

"It could be another family in the future, and we want to prevent this for everyone," Marquez said. "All of us who are out -- at any time - we leave our homes healthy, safe, and we want to return because there's a family waiting for us."

ABC13 spoke with Vivar outside his home days after the crash. While choking back tears, he said he wanted the Resendez family to know he was sorry.

SEE ALSO: Family of man killed in crash involving Pct. 6 deputy says 'sorry doesn't cut it'

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.