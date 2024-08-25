Pct. 6 deputy, who is under investigation for fatal wrong-way crash, has been terminated: Officials

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Officials say the deputy, who is under investigation, has been terminated on Sunday.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Officials say the deputy, who is under investigation, has been terminated on Sunday.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Officials say the deputy, who is under investigation, has been terminated on Sunday.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the deputy had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Officials say the deputy, who is under investigation, has been terminated on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable, who is under investigation for reportedly killing a man in a wrong-way crash, was terminated Sunday.

According to Houston police, the fatal crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Canal Street, near Live Oak Street, in Houston's Second Ward.

Witnesses reported that deputy constable Rigo Vivar had been driving aggressively. A public information officer for the Houston Police Department told ABC13 that preliminary investigation indicates a man, identified by Precinct 6 as Vivar, had been driving on the wrong side of Canal Street. Vivar reportedly struck and killed another driver while he was turning right onto Live Oak Street from Canal Street.

The deceased man's grieving family identified the victim as 28-year-old Ricardo Resendez. He lived just a few hundred feet from the crash site.

His neighbor, Antonio Briones, heard the crash impact and rushed to help.

"I pulled off the windshield, and me and another gentleman pulled off the window, the driver's side window, to try and check his vitals a little bit, to see if he was breathing, and I don't think he was responsive. He wasn't responsive at any point," Briones said.

Harris County Precinct 6 internal affairs Lieutenant Simel Maldonado told ABC13 that a preliminary investigation indicates the deputy constable was on his way to work in his personal vehicle. He was in uniform at the time of the crash.

As of Sunday, no charges had been filed. HPD's investigation is ongoing.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.