Do you know if you live near a pipeline? Here's how you can find out

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Energy Transfer pipeline that exploded Monday after an SUV crashed into a valve station on Spencer Highway in La Porte forced families from at least 50 homes to evacuate and prompted shelter-in-place orders at two elementary schools.

According to Bob Firth, dean of engineering and construction technologies at Oklahoma State University, it is within federal guidelines to have these types of pipelines near homes and businesses. Some of these pipelines have been around for decades, longer than when surrounding structures were built.

He also said that it is not uncommon for valve stations to be unfenced, explaining that instances like the La Porte pipeline explosion are extremely rare.

"Pipeline and power companies will do anything to mitigate that risk. But you're always going to have some risk, and you have to be willing to accept that. It's no different than having the gas line that comes from the pipeline, through your meter, and into your house," Firth said.

Many neighbors in those evacuation zones told ABC13 that they were aware that they lived right next to the pipeline. However, others said they didn't know they were in such close proximity to the easement.

So, how can you find out if there's a pipeline near you? Two websites can help.

The first is the Railroad Commission of Texas' Public GIS Viewer website. Click on the "Visibility" tab in the upper left-hand corner, check the "Pipelines" box, and enter your address into the upper right-hand box.

The second is the National Pipeline Mapping System's Public Viewer website. Choose your state and county from the drop-down boxes and then enter your address into the upper right-hand box.

If you find out that you live near a pipeline, Firth said there's not much you can do on your own to decrease the safety risks. The best thing you can do is research, stay informed, and weigh the pros and cons.

